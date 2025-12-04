JCI Monaco celebrates 30 years of entrepreneurship and unveils 2025 winners

Radio Chantier won the Prince’s Government Prize at an event celebrating three decades of support for business creators in Monaco.

The Rainier III Auditorium hosted the 30th edition of the Business Creation Competition on Tuesday evening, organised by the Junior Chamber International Monaco. The anniversary edition showcased a new generation of entrepreneurs while celebrating the success stories that have marked the past three decades.

Radio Chantier tops the list

The Prince’s Government Prize, worth €40,000, was awarded to Radio Chantier, founded by Cyril Cros and Alexandre Mattelon. The company supports construction projects using artificial intelligence, acting as an intermediary between decisions made on-site and the overall management of the project. “It means a lot because the jury includes recognised professionals from the Principality. To have our work acknowledged by those people makes me really happy,” Cyril Cros said.

“It shows not only that our idea is coherent and interesting, but also that all the work we put into preparing the application and ensuring the project’s viability has paid off. It’s a huge joy and a great release—before rolling up our sleeves for 2026, creating the company and launching the first projects.”

The entrepreneur, who already runs MC BIM, a company specialising in new building technologies, since 2010, sees the prize as the culmination of experience matured over nearly ten years. Looking ahead to the coming year, the ambition is clear: “I’m hoping for lots of good things. In any case, to see our names on the boards of major worksites such as the CHPG or Bel-Air and our smartphones in the hands of every project manager,” Cros said.

Three other winners honoured

The Jeune Chambre Économique de Monaco (JCI Monaco) Prize (€21,000) was awarded to DataGreen, led by Julien Choukroun. The company offers a sustainable solution for reusing energy emitted by data centres through an innovative process. Meuble Monaco, represented by Isobel Ridley, won the €10,000 Athos Partners Prize. The innovative platform facilitates the management and resale of furniture online for residents of the Principality.

Lastly, the Jury’s Favourite Prize went to ClickMeal, led by Alexia Montero and Guillaume Delachet. The company offers connected fridges that transform workplaces by providing a modern, local catering solution.

Alongside the Business Creation Competition, the Graines d’Entrepreneurs (Budding Entrepreneurs) programme also celebrated its winners. Ambre, a member of the A.S.M.D. Construction and Infrastructure team, presented an ambitious project aimed at supporting isolated populations in emerging countries: “Our project is to create a company that will help people—especially isolated populations or those without the same support we have—by bringing water, electricity and essential services to offer comfort and, above all, connect them to other communities,” explained the student from the International School of Monaco.

The process took place over an intensive day with their mentor: “It went really well. We did several activities over the day, and it ended with a speech we presented to a jury,” said Ambre, visibly pleased. “I was very happy to win. I was also stressed to present in front of so many people, but once I was on stage, I think it went well.”

The mentors’ unwavering commitment

Léa Calori, mentor of the A.S.M.D. group, was particularly struck by the maturity of the project. “What caught my attention is that during the day, the students said a phrase that sums everything up: At A.S.M.D, we do not build just homes and highways, but we also build a better future for isolated communities in emerging countries,” she said.

The project plans to create a Monegasque construction office operating in emerging countries by working with local entrepreneurs, using locally sourced materials to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, and guaranteeing fair pay for employees on the ground.

What impressed the mentor most was the group’s global vision: “Seeing young people of this age—some of whom have only been in Monaco a few months—already having a vision that is both international and rooted in real-world issues is fantastic. They’ve already understood that environmental and human health, and the development of a society, go hand in hand. For me, it’s the most meaningful message they could share.” Involved in the programme since its creation ten years ago, Léa Calori confirmed her commitment: “It’s always a great pleasure to support young people because the goal isn’t just to win the competition; it’s also to pass on human values and give them advice they can apply later.”

Three decades of success stories

To mark the anniversary edition, JCI Monaco introduced new honorary awards recognising three former winning companies that represent each decade of the competition: DITO (1990s), A Domicile Monaco (2000s) and Carlo (2010s).

“Thanks to the shared commitment of all the stakeholders and the trust they have placed in us, we were able to deliver this 30th edition of the Junior Chamber International Monaco Awards at the level worthy of such a symbolic year,” said Léa Pizzio-Guaitolini, Business Creation Competition Project Manager.

Launched in 1995, the competition supports project leaders aged 18 to 40 who wish to set up their company in Monaco. It recognises the most promising initiatives aligned with the Principality’s economic and regulatory framework.