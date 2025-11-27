Prince Albert II in Liguria: a journey to the heart of Grimaldi history

The Monegasque Sovereign continued his exploration of the historical ties between his family and Italy with an official visit to two Ligurian municipalities.

Less than a week after celebrating Italian-Monegasque friendship on National Day, Prince Albert II travelled to Liguria on Tuesday 25 November to continue his official visits to the Grimaldi Sites.

The first stop on the Ligurian trip was the commune of Stella, where Mayor Andrea Castellini awaited the Prince in front of the San Giovanni Battista church — located in the hamlet of the same name, the main settlement of the commune. The Sovereign laid flowers on the grave of Sandro Pertini, a native who became one of the most popular presidents in Italian history.

Born in 1896 in the hilltop village, Pertini left his mark on his era through his courage during the Resistance and his anti-fascist convictions. Beyond this tribute, the Prince viewed the ruins of a castle that belonged to his ancestors in the Middle Ages, before touring the House-Museum dedicated to the former head of state.

Prince Albert laid flowers on the grave of former president Sandro Pertini © Frédéric Nebinger / Prince’s Palace

Andora joins network of Grimaldi Historic Sites

Next stop: Andora, where Mayor Mauro Demichelis welcomed the Sovereign for a highly symbolic moment. By unveiling the plaque marking its membership of the “Grimaldi Historic Sites of Monaco” network, the seaside town formalised its connection with the princely dynasty.

Unveiling the plaque indicating Andora’s membership of the Grimaldi Sites © Frédéric Nebinger – Prince’s Palace

The highlight of the afternoon was the inauguration of the restoration works at the Clavesana-Paraxo castle. The fortress, held by the Grimaldi family from the 13th century onwards, shows the stature the family had acquired long before the Principality’s present-day borders. A visit to the neighbouring church brought the day — dedicated to preserving a shared heritage between Monaco and Italy — to a close.