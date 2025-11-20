In unison with the Princely Family, Monaco celebrates National Day with emotion and tradition

Combining a solemn religious ceremony with a military parade, the Principality paid tribute to Prince Albert II on 19 November. This year’s edition was marked by the special presence of an Italian delegation, celebrating 150 years of diplomatic relations with the neighbouring country.

Monegasque flags waving, crowds gathered behind barriers, a giant screen set up near the statue of François Grimaldi: the Palace Square pulsed on Tuesday morning with the traditions of the Principality. For 2025’s National Day, Monaco rolled out the full ceremonial display, combining patriotic spirit around the Princely Family with an international dimension thanks to the noteworthy participation of the brass band of Italy’s 3° Reggimento Carabinieri “Lombardia”.

A solemn mass before the celebrations

The first notes of the organ in Monaco Cathedral rang out at 9:30 am to welcome the Princely Family. Prince Albert II and Princess Charlene, followed by members of the Sovereign Family, attended the thanksgiving mass given by Dominique-Marie David, Archbishop of Monaco, in the presence of the Apostolic Nuncio, Martin Krebs.

© Benjamin Godart – Monaco Tribune

Under the vaults of the century-old building, the Monte-Carlo Philharmonic Orchestra accompanied the Choir of Monaco Cathedral and the Monaco Boys Choir, led by Pierre Debat, Chapel Master of the Prince’s Palace. Soprano Virginie Maraskin performed the Te Deum, a particularly powerful moment that preceded the princely procession exiting the cathedral. “It’s the first time I’ve seen the Prince,” said a Vendée holidaymaker, flag in hand outside. “I didn’t know it was National Day today – my friends and I just came for a day out in Monaco. What a lovely surprise!”

Military honours and Italian recognition

Shortly after 11 am, the Palace Courtyard hosted the first military ceremony, broadcast live on the giant screen installed on the square. The Sovereign Prince carefully presented rank insignia to 31 members of the Public Force promoted this year, before decorating three members of the Carabinieri Corps and Fire Brigade with the Order of Saint-Charles. Sixteen Palace staff also received Honour and Labour Medals, recognising their dedication.

Princess Stéphanie with her children Camille and Louis, and his partner Marie © Stéphane Renaux – Monaco Tribune Alexandra of Hanover, Pierre Casiraghi, his wife Beatrice Borromeo and their son watching the parade below © Stéphane Renaux – Monaco Tribune

But the defining moment of this year’s celebrations came on the Palace Square when the various members of the Princely Family appeared on the balconies, greeting the crowd. To mark the 150th anniversary of Monaco’s diplomatic representation in Italy, Prince Albert II invited a delegation of 33 musicians from the brass band of the 3° Reggimento Carabinieri “Lombardia”. Under the direction of Maggiore Luca Leccese and Chief Marshal Andrea Bagnolo, the prestigious ensemble combined its brass with that of the Prince’s Carabinieri Orchestra for an unprecedented musical interlude.

Traditional Italian tunes – from the triumphal march of Verdi’s Aida to Denza’s Funiculi Funicula and the iconic O Sole Mio – echoed across the square, creating a musical bridge between the two nations. It created a moment of communion illustrating the depth of the ties uniting the Principality and the Italian Republic for nearly 150 years.

© Benjamin Godart – Monaco Tribune

Unwavering public enthusiasm

“Since I was very young, I’ve attended National Day with my parents, and now with my son,” said Annick, a Monegasque woman, her voice full of emotion. “It’s a magical day. Seeing the Prince and his family on the balcony is such an honour. The family is full of kindness and sincerity. That’s my heart speaking.”

The strong family culture was also reflected in the presence of Sylvie, mother of a Carabinier, accompanied by her daughter-in-law Coralie and her grandchildren. “The national culture is passed on through generations. Being together as a family on this day creates a strong sense of unity,” she explained, while Coralie added: “The children are filled with pride seeing their father parade.”

A young aspiring artist inspired by the Palace tower parapets © Benjamin Godart – Monaco Tribune

Among the younger generations, attachment to the Principality is just as strong. Nour, a pupil at FANB, waving a flag reading ‘Vive le Prince, vive la Princesse, Gabriella et Jacques/Long Live the Prince, Long Live the Princess, Gabriella and Jacques’, said: “It’s an important celebration for me because I’ve been learning Monegasque since CM1 (Year 5/4th Grade), and I get to see my former teachers and classmates here.” Beside her, young Jad, a descendant of Louis Notari – a notable champion of Monegasque identity – shouted Daghe Munegu! (Let’s go, Monaco!) enthusiastically while waving his flag. “At home, I greet my father in Monegasque all year round,” the young lover of local culture said, determined to preserve the country’s traditions beyond National Day.

A smooth operation

Behind the flawless celebration, dozens of volunteers were working quietly. “I’ve been involved behind the scenes at National Day for 17 years as a Red Cross volunteer,” Martine told us, walkie-talkie in hand. “We’ve been in place since 8 am for the security operation and fortunately there were no incidents.”

To the rhythm of marching boots and military salutes, the parade concluded the morning’s celebrations, featuring the Prince’s Carabinieri, Fire Brigade, Police Department and Prison Administration, before the Italian brass band closed the procession to the sound of the Vecchia Marcia Militare.

Finally, the traditional “Hourra!” from the crowd rang out to mark the 20th anniversary of Prince Albert II’s reign. And once the last notes of John Williams’ 1941 faded, signalling the troops’ dispersal, the Principality prepared to continue the festivities into the evening with the show ‘Bonsoir Monte-Carlo’, a tribute to Joséphine Baker, at the Grimaldi Forum.