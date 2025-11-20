Princess Charlene, Prince Albert II and their children step out in style for Monaco’s National Day

On Wednesday 19 November, the Principality came together in joy for National Day, which was celebrated in grand style by the Sovereign, his wife and their children, all dressed in their finest formal attire.

A few hours after the festivities, Prince Albert II, his wife Princess Charlene and their children, Hereditary Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella, posed for a photo to commemorate the special day.

Princess Charlene, Prince Albert II and their children, Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella © Michaël Alesi / Prince’s Palace

Red and white outfits

The outfits worn by Princess Gabriella and Princess Charlene were perfectly coordinated for the occasion. Gabriella wore a red dress, while her mother chose an immaculate Armani suit in memory of the Italian designer, who passed away in September and who designed her wedding dress. Prince Albert II wore a traditional ensemble, while his son, Hereditary Prince Jacques, opted to keep the outfit he wore last year.

19 November 2025 marks a particularly special year, celebrating the twentieth anniversary of the Sovereign’s accession to the Monegasque throne, succeeding his father Prince Rainier III. The “Sovereign Prince’s Day” has been celebrated every year since 1952.