Princess Charlene pays tribute to Giorgio Armani, designer of her iconic wedding dress

Legendary Italian couturier Giorgio Armani died on Thursday at the age of 91, bringing an exceptional career with close ties to the Principality to a close.

In an emotional message published on the official Prince’s Palace social media pages, Princess Charlene expressed her sorrow: “It is with great sadness that the Prince and I have learned of the death of Giorgio Armani. An iconic figure in the fashion world, he has created and shaped trends that have influenced generations.”

The Princess’s tribute recalled with particular tenderness a key moment in Monegasque history: “My wedding dress was among his wealth of creations, designed in July 2011.” The dress became iconic and remains one of the couturier’s most photographed and admired creations, a symbol of the timeless elegance that characterised Armani’s work.

© Patrick Demarchelier

A notable presence in the Principality

Giorgio Armani established his presence in Monaco in 2020 with the opening of a 150 m² boutique in the Hôtel Hermitage in Monte-Carlo. Armani personally designed the interior, respecting the Belle Époque architecture of the building. The Italian fashion house chose Charles Leclerc as its brand ambassador to strengthen the ties between the Armani empire and the Principality. The Monegasque driver expressed his “immense honour” to represent the iconic brand.

A huge basketball fan

Beyond fashion, Giorgio Armani had an all-consuming passion for basketball. AS Monaco Basket also paid tribute to the designer, pointing out that Giorgio Armani had been the owner of Olimpia Milano since 2008, a regular Euroleague opponent.



The two clubs played against each other in Monaco in March 2024, when the designer made a notable appearance in the stands. The Monegasque Club wrote on social media: “AS Monaco Basketball mourns the passing of Giorgio Armani and sends its sincere condolences to the family at Olimpia Milano.”

Giorgio Armani with Alekszej Fedoricsev, AS Monaco Basket President © AS Monaco Basket

Giorgio Armani with Alekszej Fedoricsev © Communications Department

In accordance with Armani’s last wishes, a chapel of rest will be open to the public on Saturday and Sunday from 9 am to 6 pm at the Armani/Teatro in Milan, allowing the whole world to pay their last respects.