











On 8 September 8, the Armani group announced the opening of a boutique in the heart of Monte-Carlo’s luxury fashion district.

The 150 m² boutique will be in Monte-Carlo’s famous Hôtel Hermitage. Giorgio Armani himself designed the interior in full respect of the building’s Belle Époque architecture while remaining “faithful to the brand’s aesthetic”. The boutique will sell both the brand women’s and men’s collections.

Armani’s Monegasque love affair

Armani’s interest in the Principality is nothing new. Recently, the iconic Italian designer chose Charles Leclerc as its newest brand ambassador. The Scuderia Ferrari F1 driver announced the news on social media last May. “Representing such an iconic brand is an immense honour,” said the 22-year-old Monegasque.

To mark the opening of the boutique, Armani is launching two new designs for its “La Prima” bag collection. The clutch and the bag will be exclusive to its Monaco store. The La Prima collection is inspired by the 90s and features androgynous designs.