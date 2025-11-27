Monaco's Best
Videos Podcasts
In brief

Princess Charlene charmed by Dance with Frankie show at Auditorium Rainier III

Published on 27 November 2025
La princesse charlene
Princess Charlene stepped onto the stage to congratulate the children and pay tribute to the magnificent performance © Frédéric Nebinger / Prince’s Palace
Princess Charlene attended the 28th edition of Noël de Frankie (Frankie’s Christmas) on Wednesday, a charity event dedicated to sick and disabled children.

Held under the High Patronage of Prince Albert II, the annual event is a key date in Monaco’s charitable calendar. Les Enfants de Frankie (Frankie’s Children), founded in 1997 by Francien Giraudi, has pursued its mission for nearly three decades, supporting children facing illness, disability or social difficulties. Its work spans the entire Principality and the Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur region. Since 2023, it has benefited from the Sovereign’s Honorary Presidency, reflecting institutional recognition of its mission.

la princesse charlene
© Frédéric Nebinger / Prince’s Palace
princesse charlène

Prince Albert II in Liguria: a journey to the heart of Grimaldi history

A show powered by young talent

This year’s theme, Danse avec Frankie (Dance with Frankie), led to two energetic and moving performances. The uniqueness of the show lies in its performers: young artists affected by health challenges. Princess Charlene showed her enthusiasm by stepping onto the stage at the end of the show to personally congratulate the young participants. The spontaneous gesture highlighted both the children’s talent and the dedication of the volunteers who make the inclusive event possible.

la Princesse Charlène au “Noël de Frankie”
© Frédéric Nebinger / Prince’s Palace
© Frédéric Nebinger / Prince’s Palace

Hundreds of children were able to enjoy a festive and heartwarming moment, illustrating the charity’s core mission: bringing joy and comfort to the most vulnerable during the holiday season.