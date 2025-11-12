TV Monaco visits Henningsvær Stadium, the world’s most picturesque football pitch

The stadium has an artificial pitch and no seats or stands © Wikipedia

TV Monaco’s teams travelled to Henningsvær, in Norway’s Lofoten Islands, to film a report on what is regarded as the most scenic football pitch on the planet.

Lost between sea and mountains in the Arctic Circle, Henningsvær Stadion defies the imagination. The rectangle covered in synthetic turf was carved out of the rock of Hellandsøya Island with dynamite, in an archipelago of barely 510 inhabitants. No stands, no floodlights at first – just a flat pitch contrasting with the surrounding Norwegian fjords and mountains.

The fishing village stretches across several small islands connected by bridges. The 500 residents gather there each season to play football in a stunning setting, surrounded by the scent of the sea and cod-drying racks. Balls often end up in the water, but the scenery more than makes up for it.

The region’s midnight sun phenomenon allows games to continue until the early hours of summer mornings under natural light, with children kicking the ball around at two o’clock in the morning. In contrast, between 9 December and 4 January, darkness reigns permanently north of the Arctic Circle. Floodlights have since been installed for the darker months.

Now a major tourist attraction, the site draws photographers and drone pilots from around the world. UEFA even included it in its #PlayAnywhere campaign, listing thirteen unique places to play football.