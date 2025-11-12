Monaco's Best
Monaco Tribune Directory - CelebritiesCelebrities
Monaco Tribune Directory - CultureCulture
Monaco Tribune Directory - EventsEvents
Monaco Tribune Directory - Going OutGoing Out
Monaco Tribune Directory - Local InfoLocal Info
Monaco Tribune Directory - Sports InfrastructuresSports Infrastructures
Monaco Tribune Directory - TourismTourism
Monaco Tribune Directory - World About MonacoWorld About Monaco
Advertising »
Videos Podcasts
Monaco Tribune logo / Link to homepage
Advertising »
In brief

TV Monaco visits Henningsvær Stadium, the world’s most picturesque football pitch

By Estelle Imbert
Published on 12 November 2025
1 minute read
Campo_da_calcio_di_Henningsvaer
The stadium has an artificial pitch and no seats or stands © Wikipedia
By Estelle Imbert
- 12 November 2025
1 minute read

TV Monaco’s teams travelled to Henningsvær, in Norway’s Lofoten Islands, to film a report on what is regarded as the most scenic football pitch on the planet.

Lost between sea and mountains in the Arctic Circle, Henningsvær Stadion defies the imagination. The rectangle covered in synthetic turf was carved out of the rock of Hellandsøya Island with dynamite, in an archipelago of barely 510 inhabitants. No stands, no floodlights at first – just a flat pitch contrasting with the surrounding Norwegian fjords and mountains.

The fishing village stretches across several small islands connected by bridges. The 500 residents gather there each season to play football in a stunning setting, surrounded by the scent of the sea and cod-drying racks. Balls often end up in the water, but the scenery more than makes up for it.

Prince Albert II hands over his Porsche 911 to Wheeler Dealers team

The region’s midnight sun phenomenon allows games to continue until the early hours of summer mornings under natural light, with children kicking the ball around at two o’clock in the morning. In contrast, between 9 December and 4 January, darkness reigns permanently north of the Arctic Circle. Floodlights have since been installed for the darker months.

Now a major tourist attraction, the site draws photographers and drone pilots from around the world. UEFA even included it in its #PlayAnywhere campaign, listing thirteen unique places to play football.