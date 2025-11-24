We sailed on SeaZen: a silent solar-powered boat experience in Beaulieu-sur-Mer

In the peaceful port of Beaulieu-sur-Mer, Guillaume Jacquet-Lagrèze welcomes us aboard his striking blue-silver catamaran. Since 2016, Jacquet-Lagrèze, a Parisian who switched careers to sustainable sailing, has travelled more than 17,000 kilometres without ever plugging his boats into the electrical grid. We set sail to discover this number-one-ranked experience on TripAdvisor.

From the very first minutes of sailing, one thing becomes clear: absolute silence. Only the gentle lapping of water against the hulls accompanies our journey. No engine hum, no smell of diesel. The seven-metre catamaran moves forward with a gentle elegance, powered solely by the solar panels covering the vessel. Guillaume explains that the materials were chosen for their lightness and eco-friendly properties: cork on the floor, pleasant even in a swimsuit in summer, and recyclable aluminium for the structure.

A window onto the legendary Riviera

Our host suggests one of his favourite routes. On the way out, we follow the coastline as closely as possible, passing legendary villas that fast boats cannot approach with such care. Villa Kérylos, Villa Ephrussi de Rothschild, Villa Maryland on the Route du Cinéma… Guillaume peppers the cruise with anecdotes about the personalities who left their mark on these places. The cruising pace, perfect for unhurried observation, allows us to settle at the bow, our feet skimming the crystal-clear water where the Posidonia meadows form underwater gardens.

A revolution born from chance

SeaZen’s story is something of a bold gamble. Following his wife to the Côte d’Azur fifteen years ago, Guillaume was thinking about electric vehicles while nurturing his passion for sailing. Everything fell into place when he met the designers of an initial prototype. Seven years of trial and error were needed before finding a viable economic model. Now a boatbuilder, he has developed a kit-based production method allowing these boats to be assembled anywhere in the world in around one hundred hours.

An interactive experience

On the return journey, Guillaume moves away from the bay to offer a breathtaking panoramic view. Then comes the fun moment: he invites us to take the helm. Steering is incredibly easy, and the chance to snap a photo as captain for a day adds a friendly touch to the outing. The price, from €155 per hour regardless of the number of passengers (up to six people), makes the experience accessible.

Our verdict

Beyond the sailing experience, SeaZen offers a clear vision of the energy transition that is currently underway in pleasure boating. The complete absence of noise and fumes transforms a trip at sea into a moment of pure contemplation. It’s a compelling demonstration that technological innovation and environmental respect can go hand in hand with elegance and enjoyment.

