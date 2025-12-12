At the heart of Spa Villa Belle Plage Cannes: when Swiss cellular science meets the art of Mediterranean care

In the former Villa Rocamare facing the Mediterranean, an exceptional alliance has blossomed between Swiss cosmetic excellence and Cannes elegance.

Cellcosmet arrives in Cannes: cellular cosmetics in the service of beauty

A pioneer for over 35 years in cellular cosmetics, the Swiss brand Cellcosmet has made a remarkable entrance at Spa Villa Belle Plage. Two signature protocols now enrich the treatment menu: the Hydra Firmness Treatment (€270, 90 min) and the Expert Smoothing Collagen Treatment (€360, 90 min), which we had the privilege of testing.

The latter promises an immediate tightening effect thanks to a pure collagen mask and a cellular serum enriched with smoothing peptides. We began the experience with a visit to the Sensory Area — sauna with Himalayan pink salt wall, eucalyptus-scented hammam, Watsu pool. An excellent idea to prepare the body and mind in a state of total relaxation before receiving the treatment.

In the treatment room bathed in natural light, the practitioner demonstrates an expert knowledge of the stabilised cellular actives that have made Cellcosmet renowned. Every gesture is precise, every product applied with that distinctly Swiss rigour that both reassures and enhances.

The collagen mask, a true cutting-edge innovation in skincare, works deeply while expert hands sculpt the facial contours. After 90 minutes, the skin displays renewed firmness, visible bounce, and that luminosity which is the hallmark of exceptional treatments.

A wellness sanctuary designed down to the finest detail

Nestled in 1,000 m² of light designed by Raphaël Navot, Villa Belle Plage reveals itself as a true haven of peace just steps from the Croisette. The mineral architecture and verdant gardens create an atmosphere of contemporary sanctuary where time stands still. The venue’s philosophy? “Live better and longer” by combining beauty treatments, cutting-edge technology, fitness, and balanced nutrition.

This holistic approach finds its natural extension at the Japanese restaurant Shiso, where we had lunch before the treatment. Vegetable ramen, non-alcoholic basil cocktail, matcha crème brûlée, and hot matcha latte: each dish aligns with this overall wellness philosophy that defines the venue’s DNA. The Japanese cuisine, healthy and delicate, dialogues with the spa universe to offer a complete experience.

Packages designed for long-term results

Given the effectiveness of Cellcosmet treatments and the richness of the facilities, membership packages make perfect sense. Formulas ranging from one month to one year include not only unlimited access to the fitness area and Sensory Space, but also facial and body treatments, Hydrafacial or Icoone sessions, and even lunches at Shiso restaurant. A follow-up approach that allows results to be sustained over time, particularly relevant for French Riviera residents where the Mediterranean sun puts skin to the test.

For this is precisely the value of this new Cellcosmet offering: providing a scientific and luxurious response to the daily aggressions experienced by skin exposed to sun, sea wind, and outdoor living. For women and men of all ages living on the Riviera, these protocols offer a preventive and restorative solution that meets Swiss standards.

Practical information