New Year’s Eve 2026: Where to celebrate the New Year in Monaco?

From Port Hercule to the Place du Casino, via gourmet restaurants and nightlife venues, the Principality offers a variety of options to celebrate the arrival of 2026.

Monaco is getting ready to welcome 2026. Looking for a joyful outdoor evening, a gourmet dinner, a cultural outing or a night of partying? Discover our guide to the best spots for New Year’s Eve.

Fireworks at the Port and festive evening on the Place du Casino

Port Hercule will host the most accessible New Year’s Eve celebration in the Principality. Monaco Town Council is organising a free event within the Christmas Village, with two stages hosted by DJs from 9:00 pm to 2:00 am. At midnight, the traditional fireworks display will light up Monaco to welcome 2026.

The Place du Casino will also be ready to celebrate the turn of the year. The decorations and illuminations of the square will be in place, complete with the official countdown. Food lovers will be able to enjoy the show from the famous terrace of the Café de Paris, with a special menu priced at €470 per person.

The Princely Family was present to launch the illuminations on the Place du Casino

© Frédéric Nebinger / Prince’s Palace / Monte-Carlo Société des Bains de Mer

Restaurants in celebration

Several restaurants in Monaco are offering menus specially designed for New Year’s Eve.

La Table d’Élise : New Year’s Eve menu at €225 under the direction of Meilleur Ouvrier de France Jean-Luc L’Hourre.

: New Year’s Eve menu at €225 under the direction of Meilleur Ouvrier de France Jean-Luc L’Hourre. Zeffirino: Capodanno 2025 with a special menu and live music for a convivial atmosphere.

Gourmet dining in the flagship hotels

The establishments of the Société des Bains de Mer offer a wide choice for this New Year’s Eve. At the Hôtel de Paris, four options are available to gourmets:

Louis XV – Alain Ducasse: 3-Michelin-star experience, menu at €1,300

– Alain Ducasse: 3-Michelin-star experience, menu at €1,300 Le Grill : 360° panorama, six-course menu at €1,050

: 360° panorama, six-course menu at €1,050 Salle Empire : dinner show menu at €1,350

: dinner show menu at €1,350 Bar Américain: a more relaxed atmosphere

Leaving the Place du Casino, head to the Hôtel Hermitage to enjoy the cuisine of chef Yannick Alléno:

L’Abysse : Omakase menu (the chef designs your entire meal) at €800, food and wine pairing

: Omakase menu (the chef designs your entire meal) at €800, food and wine pairing Le Pavyllon : six-course menu at €990 with half a bottle of champagne included

: six-course menu at €990 with half a bottle of champagne included Salle Belle Époque: five-course menu with live music at €780

Next stop: Monte-Carlo Bay, where Michelin-starred chef Marcel Ravin, crowned Chef of the Year, awaits you in one of his three restaurants:

Blue Bay : menu at €850 per person, half a bottle of Dom Ruinart Champagne included

: menu at €850 per person, half a bottle of Dom Ruinart Champagne included La Table de Marcel : menu at €999 per person, food and wine pairing included

: menu at €999 per person, food and wine pairing included L’Orange Verte: menu at €395 per person

At the Fairmont, Nobu will appeal to lovers of Japanese cuisine with an Omakase menu at €450 per person.

For food-loving partygoers

In the Principality, some venues combine fine dining with a festive atmosphere:

Buddha-Bar : lounge Dinner & Party Clubbing at €600, or fixed-price restaurant menu at €490

: lounge Dinner & Party Clubbing at €600, or fixed-price restaurant menu at €490 Amazonico : New Year’s Eve menu at €650

: New Year’s Eve menu at €650 Marlow : celebrating its first New Year’s Eve with a menu at €280

: celebrating its first New Year’s Eve with a menu at €280 Salle des Étoiles : dinner-show, tribute to the band ABBA, from €665

: dinner-show, tribute to the band ABBA, from €665 Sass Café: festive menu at €650

If you’re not afraid of the midnight demons

Partygoers will find plenty to enjoy in the Principality’s iconic clubs. Jimmy’z, the temple of Monaco nightlife, will open its doors for a memorable evening. Selva and Blue Gin will also offer special programmes. Nightclubs around Port Hercule and across the Principality, such as La Rascasse or Twiga, will accompany your transition into the New Year in the best possible way.

La Rascasse will be packed on the evening of the 31st © La Rascasse

Cultural events

For those who prefer to welcome 2026 with a show, we have bookmarked three cultural options. The Ballets de Monte-Carlo will present Ma Bayadère at the Grimaldi Forum, while the Opéra Garnier will host a performance of CATS, Andrew Lloyd Webber’s famous musical. The Théâtre des Muses will organise a special New Year’s Eve evening with the play Les Nanas dans l’rétro at €40, including a glass of champagne and a dance party until 2:00 am.

We recommend booking your venue quickly to secure a table in the Principality on 31 December. If you are travelling to Monaco by car, many car parks are likely to be full, so we also advise arriving as early as possible.