Princess Caroline attends Princess Grace Academy’s 50th anniversary gala

At the gala organised to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Princess Grace Academy, the audience was invited to immerse themselves in the repertoire of works created for the institution over the past 16 years © Princess Grace Academy

On 19 December, Princess Caroline attended the gala celebrating the 50th anniversary of the Princess Grace Academy at the Grimaldi Forum.

Directed by Luca Masala, the Monegasque institution trains dancers aged 13 to 18 from all over the world. Having become the school of the Ballets de Monte-Carlo in 2009, it has established itself as a global benchmark thanks to its founding principle: creation. From the moment they enrol, students work with guest choreographers to design pieces especially for them.

© Princess Grace Academy

For this anniversary evening, the academy’s 53 dancers performed fourteen excerpts from ballets created over the last fifteen years. The programme included works by Jean-Christophe Maillot, Claude Brumachon, Marco Goecke and Michel Rahn. From the lively jazz of We’ve Got Rhythm to the tormented style of Les Indomptés, the young artists demonstrated their versatility and artistic maturity for nearly two hours.

The finale of Études, bringing all the students together on stage, gave the audience a glimpse of the future stars who will soon be joining the world’s leading companies.