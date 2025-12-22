Photos. Princess Charlene makes Christmas visit to Monaco’s SPA animal shelter

Princess Charlène visited the staff and animals at the Monaco SPA animal shelter in Peille on Thursday 19 December © Michaël Alesi / Prince's Palace

The Princess, president of the association, visited the animal keepers and the board of directors for a friendly exchange.

Last week, Princess Charlene visited the Monaco SPA animal shelter in Peille, which she has presided over since September 2022. She was accompanied by her brother Gareth Wittstock, vice-president of the association, as well as Camille Gottlieb and Mélanie-Antoinette de Massy, both of whom are committed to animal welfare.

Over Christmas tea, surrounded by her four-legged companions, the Princess chatted with animal welfare officers and members of the board of directors in a warm atmosphere.

A shelter that is constantly improving

During this visit, Princess Charlene was able to observe the progress made on the refurbishment of the shelter. These improvements are aimed at enhancing the comfort of the residents and providing a better welcome for adopters.

Opened in September 2024, this 1,675 m² shelter nestled at an altitude of 700 metres can accommodate up to 40 dogs and around 50 cats. The Princess herself laid the foundation stone for this project in 2022, alongside Prince Albert II.

This personal investment is in line with her ongoing commitment to animal welfare, particularly through her Foundation, which supports several wildlife protection campaigns. The Princess is thus continuing the legacy of Princess Antoinette and Baroness Elizabeth-Ann de Massy, former presidents of the association.