Monaco's Best
Monaco Tribune Directory - CelebritiesCelebrities
Monaco Tribune Directory - CultureCulture
Monaco Tribune Directory - EventsEvents
Monaco Tribune Directory - Going OutGoing Out
Monaco Tribune Directory - Local InfoLocal Info
Monaco Tribune Directory - Sports InfrastructuresSports Infrastructures
Monaco Tribune Directory - TourismTourism
Monaco Tribune Directory - World About MonacoWorld About Monaco
Videos Podcasts
Monaco Tribune logo / Link to homepage
Video

VIDEO: 2025 Christmas markets on the Riviera, from Monaco to Cannes

By Monaco Tribune
Published on 17 December 2025
1 minute read
You're sure to see Santa at the markets on the Côte d'Azur © sundaria for Monaco Tribune
You're sure to see Santa at the markets on the Côte d'Azur © sundaria for Monaco Tribune
By Monaco Tribune
- 17 December 2025
1 minute read

Mulled wine or hand-made chocolate? The big wheel or ice skating ? Our team wrapped up warm and set off across the region to answer these and other existential December questions. 

From Monaco to Cannes, by way of Menton and Nice, Monaco Tribune’s editorial team embarked on perhaps its most important mission to date: to share the magic of Christmas on the Riviera. The result is a (ahem) festive-al of seasonal sights, sounds and smells, with Christmas lights as a backdrop.

Prince Albert II, Princess Charlene and the Princely Twins inaugurate Monaco’s Christmas Village

First stop: Port Hercule. Monaco’s Christmas Village is filled with tasty treats, and visitors are happy to see the skating rink making its return after a long hiatus. Next we head to Menton, and a cosier atmosphere, with a few Italian touches and a camp fire for any hands that the Riviera sun hasn’t managed to warm.

A lively contrast awaits in Nice. With line dancing lessons, hook-a-duck and a great view of the place Masséna, Nice’s Christmas village is all about festive cheer. Our last stop is in Cannes, where fairyland starts at the first chalet. If you’re patient, you can even send your letter to Santa using the official postbox.

Socca or tartiflette? Handmade jewellery or scented candles? Our makes sure you get the highlights from each market. Check out our vlog below!