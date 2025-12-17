VIDEO: 2025 Christmas markets on the Riviera, from Monaco to Cannes

You're sure to see Santa at the markets on the Côte d'Azur © sundaria for Monaco Tribune

Mulled wine or hand-made chocolate? The big wheel or ice skating ? Our team wrapped up warm and set off across the region to answer these and other existential December questions.

From Monaco to Cannes, by way of Menton and Nice, Monaco Tribune’s editorial team embarked on perhaps its most important mission to date: to share the magic of Christmas on the Riviera. The result is a (ahem) festive-al of seasonal sights, sounds and smells, with Christmas lights as a backdrop.

First stop: Port Hercule. Monaco’s Christmas Village is filled with tasty treats, and visitors are happy to see the skating rink making its return after a long hiatus. Next we head to Menton, and a cosier atmosphere, with a few Italian touches and a camp fire for any hands that the Riviera sun hasn’t managed to warm.

A lively contrast awaits in Nice. With line dancing lessons, hook-a-duck and a great view of the place Masséna, Nice’s Christmas village is all about festive cheer. Our last stop is in Cannes, where fairyland starts at the first chalet. If you’re patient, you can even send your letter to Santa using the official postbox.

Socca or tartiflette? Handmade jewellery or scented candles? Our makes sure you get the highlights from each market. Check out our vlog below!