Charlotte Casiraghi unveils ‘La fêlure’, her first literary work

The daughter of Princess Caroline has written a book combining literature and philosophy, which will be published at the end of January 2026 by Julliard.

After years of promoting thought and literature in the Principality, Charlotte Casiraghi is now turning her hand to writing with ‘La fêlure’ (The Crack). At 38, Prince Albert II’s niece is preparing to publish her first solo book. The work, announced as part of the 2026 winter literary season, will be published on 29 January by Julliard.

Inspired by a famous short story by Francis Scott Fitzgerald, the text offers literary and philosophical reflections, drawing in particular on the works of female writers (Ingeborg Bachmann, Colette, Marguerite Duras and the poet Anna Akhmatova) who have influenced her career. “This book is not a treatise, nor a narrative, and even less a confession. It should rather be seen as a journey, a series of variations on the same theme, a refrain that constantly replay a fixed idea: something in us is broken; so much the better,” summarises the book’s publisher.

This publication is part of a deep commitment to intellectual life. Charlotte Casiraghi founded the Rencontres philosophiques de Monaco and hosts the Rendez-vous littéraires rue Cambon for Chanel. In 2018, she co-authored ‘Archipel des passions’ with philosopher Robert Maggiori.

Charlotte Casiraghi was present alongside Prince Albert II and Princess Caroline at the inauguration of Monaco’s new media library on 10 December 2025 © Mairie de Monaco

Appointed Chevalier de l’Ordre du Mérite Culturel (Knight of the Order of Cultural Merit) in Monaco in 2024 by her mother, Charlotte Casiraghi has established herself as an ambassador for literature and philosophy on the Rock. On 10 December, she stood alongside Prince Albert II and Princess Caroline for the inauguration of the Caroline Media Library, a new 2,500 m² cultural space in the Principality. With ‘La Fêlure’, she is now asserting her own voice as an author, exploring human frailties as a potential source of elevation.