In pictures: Prince Albert II in Milan ahead of the 2026 Winter Olympics

A member of the International Olympic Committee for 40 years, the Monegasque Sovereign attended the opening ceremony at the prestigious Teatro alla Scala, a few days before the start of the Milano Cortina 2026 Games.

On Monday 2 February, Prince Albert II attended the opening of the 145th session of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) in the legendary setting of La Scala in Milan. Alongside other IOC members, including Grand Duke Henri of Luxembourg and Princess Nora of Liechtenstein, the Sovereign listened to speeches by IOC President Kirsty Coventry and Italian President Sergio Mattarella.

The latter emphasised the universal significance of sport: “Sport is about coming together in peace. It demonstrates brotherhood in the spirit of fair competition. It is the opposite of a world where barriers and lack of communication prevail,” he said, according to the IOC’s official website.

This session marks a turning point for the Olympic Movement. Milano Cortina 2026 will be the first edition of the Winter Games designed and organised in full compliance with the Olympic Agenda 2020, from the bid to the delivery. The opening ceremony will be held on Friday 6 February at the San Siro stadium. “You can really feel the Olympic atmosphere in the streets of Milan, Cortina and all the host regions,” said Kirsty Coventry in her speech.

Prince Albert II has been a member of the IOC since 1985 and has chaired the Monegasque Olympic Committee since 1994. A former Olympic athlete, he represented Monaco in bobsleigh at five Winter Games, from Calgary 1988 to Salt Lake City 2002, continuing a family tradition started by his grandfather and father, Prince Rainier III.