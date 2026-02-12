Monaco may host Pope Leo XIV for a historic first visit

A historic visit by Pope Leo XIV to Monaco could take place at the end of March, according to the Holy See © Vatican Media

The Holy See Press Office has confirmed that a visit by Leo XIV to the Principality is currently being considered for the end of March.

It all began on 17 January, when Prince Albert II travelled to the Vatican to meet the new Pope. On that occasion, Prince Albert II officially invited Leo XIV to visit Monaco. A few weeks later, the Holy See Press Office told journalists that the project was indeed under consideration, without however specifying the final details. It could be a one-day trip, similar to Pope Francis’s lightning visit to Corsica on 15 December 2024.

For the first time in history, a Supreme Pontiff could set foot on Monegasque soil © Vatican Media

If the visit goes ahead, it would be of considerable historical significance, as no Pope has ever visited Monaco. However, Monaco’s attachment to the new Pontiff is part of a tradition of respectful diplomatic relations and historically strong ties with the Holy See. Catholicism is the state religion, and it was precisely under the pontificate of Pope Leo XIII that Monaco gained its religious autonomy, with the creation of its own diocese in 1887. A symbolic detail that is sure to resonate: the current Leo XIV chose his papal name in reference to Leo XIII, known for his teachings on social justice.

The Principality also shares with the Vatican the status of being one of the smallest sovereign states in the world (two square kilometres in area with some 39,000 inhabitants).

Elected on 8 May 2025, Leo XIV made his first trips abroad to Turkey and then Lebanon at the end of last year. Monaco would thus be his second international trip in 2026, while the pontiff has also expressed a desire to visit Algeria, which he considers a land of dialogue between Christians and Muslims through the figure of Saint Augustine. Official confirmation of the trip is expected in the coming weeks.