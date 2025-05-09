Prince Albert II of Monaco conveys congratulations to Pope Leo XIV

Prince Albert II of Monaco sent his respectful congratulations to the newly elected Pope Leo XIV, the first American pontiff in the two-thousand-year history of the Catholic Church.

‘Habemus Papam!’ sang the thousands of people gathered in front of the balcony in Saint Peter’s Square, Rome, at around 6pm on Thursday evening. On 8 May, less than 24 hours after deliberations began in the papal conclave, the election of Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost as Pope Leo XIV was a significant moment for the world’s 1.4 billion Catholics.

In an official dispatch to congratulate the newly elected Pope, Prince Albert II expressed his family’s spiritual support: ‘On the occasion of the elevation of Your Holiness to the Pontifical Throne, my Family and I assure You of our fervent prayers for the greatness of Your Pontificate and ask You to kindly accept our respectful congratulations.’

Historic ties with Monaco

Having expressed “immense sorrow and profound grief” at the news of the death of Pope Francis on Easter Monday 21 April, Prince Albert II is now looking to the future. His message underlines the importance of the papal election for the predominantly Catholic population of Monaco: “Together with the people of the Principality, we express the most heartfelt wish that the accomplishment of this eminent and weighty spiritual mission of universal import be graced with many satisfactions.”

The Prince concluded his message with a personal note of reverence: “I ask Your Holiness to kindly accept the respectful homage of my deep and filial attachment.” These words echo those of the Diocese of Monaco, which “gives thanks to God for the election of the Roman Pontiff and invites all the faithful of the diocese to pray for Pope Leo XIV!” © Eric Mathon / Prince’s Palace

Monaco’s attachment to the new Pontiff follows in a tradition of respectful diplomatic relations and historically strong ties with the Holy See. The Principality achieved religious autonomy with the creation of its own diocese in 1887 under Pope Leo XIII.



An American Pope, and close advisor to Pope Francis

The Augustinian Pope Leo XIV, who takes his name from Pope Leo XIII, known for his teachings on social justice, is expected to continue Pope Francis’ progressive reforms while bringing his own global perspective, based on faith and reason, to the papacy. A true polyglot, his background as an American and a naturalised Peruvian citizen places him in a unique position to build bridges between diverse Catholic communities around the world.



At 69, the new Pontiff brings considerable administrative experience to his role, having been appointed by Pope Francis as prefect of the Dicastery for Bishops in 2023 (the Vatican office responsible for evaluating candidates for the episcopate worldwide), and then as a cardinal on 30 September 2023.



All eyes now turn to the solemn inauguration Mass scheduled for Wednesday 18 May in St Peter’s Square. The major event is expected to be attended by heads of state and dignitaries from around the world, including Prince Albert II of Monaco. The ceremony will officially mark the beginning of Leo XIV’s ministry and offer a first glimpse of the direction he wishes to take his pontificate.



