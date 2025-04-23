Prince Albert II declares three days of national mourning in Monaco for Pope Francis

Following the death of the Sovereign Pontiff, the Principality is observing a period of national mourning until the funeral, as a mark of its profound respect for the global spiritual figure.

Prince Albert II has decreed a three-day period of national mourning, which will be observed in the Principality from Thursday 24 through Saturday 26 April, when the funeral of His Holiness Pope Francis will take place. The decision reflects Monaco’s deep attachment to the Holy See and the sadness felt by the Monegasque population at the Pope’s passing.

Several highly symbolic measures will be put in place during the national mourning period. Flags have been flying at half-mast on all public buildings since Monday 21 April and will continue to do so until the end of the funeral service. The buildings will not be illuminated during the three-day period of mourning.

“A great servant of humanity”: Monaco mourns Pope Francis

A minute’s silence, but life goes on

At precisely 11am on Friday 25 April, a siren will sound in the Principality, inviting all residents and visitors to observe a minute’s silence in tribute to the late Pope. This shared moment of contemplation will allow everyone to express their compassion and respect.

Despite the period of mourning, the Prince has decided that public services, including schools, as well as the Principality’s private sector, will carry on with their normal activities, combining the respect due to the Sovereign Pontiff with the necessary continuity of everyday life.

The Princely Family united in prayer

At the end of the afternoon on Tuesday 22 April, Prince Albert II and Princess Charlene, accompanied by the Princess of Hanover, attended a pontifical mass celebrated in tribute to His Holiness Pope Francis in Monaco Cathedral.

The ceremony, with Monsignor Dominique-Marie David officiating, drew the highest-ranking Monegasque dignitaries and a large number of worshippers. The emotional atmosphere testified to the special bond between the Principality and the Holy See and the considerable spiritual impact of Francis’ pontificate.

© Eric Mathon / Prince’s Palace

In a press release, Prince Albert II once more expressed his deep sadness at the passing of Pope Francis, stressing that it not only grieves Monaco’s population but also the faithful worldwide. His statement underlines the universal dimension of the loss and the exceptional nature of the papacy that has just ended.