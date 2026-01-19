Prince Albert II holds private audience with Pope Leo XIV at the Vatican

The Holy Father presented the Prince with a bas-relief inspired by the icon attributed to Saint Luke, depicting Our Lady of Perpetual Help © Vatican Media

The Sovereign met with the Holy Father on Saturday 17 January 2026 and officially invited the Pope to visit the Principality.

Prince Albert II was welcomed on Saturday 17 January in the private library of the Apostolic Palace for an audience with Pope Leo XIV. The two leaders discussed major current international issues. They exchanged views on environmental protection, world peace and issues related to the family and human dignity. These discussions highlighted the converging positions of Monaco and the Vatican.

Prince Albert II took advantage of this meeting to extend an official invitation to the Pope to visit the Principality. This symbolic gesture could mark a new stage in relations between the two states.

Symbolic gifts

The audience concluded with an exchange of gifts. Prince Albert II presented the Pope with a rare edition of Saint Augustine’s Confessions, annotated by the poet Alfred de Vigny. In return, Leo XIV presented a bas-relief depicting Our Lady of Perpetual Help.

The programme continued with a working meeting at the Secretariat of State. Prince Albert II met with Cardinal Parolin and Monsignor Paul Richard Gallagher to discuss bilateral relations, which were described as excellent. Interior Minister Lionel Beffre and Ambassador Philippe Orengo accompanied the Monegasque delegation. This visit is part of the ongoing historic dialogue between Monaco and the Holy See.