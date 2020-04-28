Prince Albert II announces end of lockdown May 4th

Prince Albert II of Monaco addressed Monegasques as well as the Principality’s residents and employees in a televised address on Monday evening. The Sovereign confirmed that Monaco will come out of strict confinement on Monday May 4th from 6 am onwards. The terms for leaving lockdown will be announced this Tuesday by the Prince’s Government.

Prince Albert II, from the Prince’s Palace, thanked Monaco’s residents and to announce a first return to normality.

An expression of gratitude to workers in the crisis

“I would like to pay tribute to and thank, on behalf of the population and Myself, the medical personnel, the volunteers from the various associations of Monaco and most especially the Red Cross and other charitable organisations, pharmacists, law enforcement, social services who have been, and still are, supporting those affected by the epidemic” “I would also like to thank the people working in the dozens of professions that have ensured the continuity of our daily lives. Whether that be in the supply of food or in road maintenance, whether in security and emergency operations or in a supporting role for our companies and their employees” “I would like to pay tribute to the diligence of the elected members of the National Council who have passed several laws in a very short space of time, including amending a budget to allow My government to take action”

Living to learn with the virus

“Although the epidemic seems to be under control in the principality it is nevertheless still very present. We are going to have to learn to live with this virus because there is still no proven cure and no vaccine. Returning to a life the same as before COVID-19 will be long, demanding and difficult. It will require us to proceed gradually, in stages and under certain conditions” “In collaboration with the scientific and medical community, we will work constantly to ensure that the circulation of the virus remains under control and that our health is preserved. The government will act pragmatically and with prudence. As was the case for the lockdown. I expect everyone to cooperate and comply with the conditions imposed during each phase of the lifting of this lockdown, because any deterioration in the health situation could delay this return to an almost normal life”

Economic consequences of the crisis

“On the economic front, I appreciate the great difficulties faced by all sections of economy, regardless of size. This why, with my authority, my government has taken unprecedented steps to support our economic and social fabric. Support measures have already been introduced for entrepreneurs and employees in the public and private sectors. Other measures are under review. I have asked my government to continue to dialogue and work with the various economic stakeholders”

The mask is essential

“[There will be] a very strong recommendation for the wearing of masks in public spaces. Along with frequent hand washing, masks constitute one of the essential barriers for individual and collective protection. This is why the Government, with the help of the City Hall, is currently distributing masks to all of the Principality’s residents” “Some of these masks are manufactured in our country thanks to the involvement of Monegasque companies and their staff. In addition, other local businesses have also adapted their production lines to focus on manufacturing antibacterial gel. Proof, if proof were needed, that we can be proud of this national sense of commitment to the public interest”

The challenge ahead

“This is about our health, our jobs, our future and our children’s future. The challenge before us is immense. It will take time, patience and rigour. I have faith in you, in our ability to adapt to all these constraints, in our resources and in the robustness of our model. We will overcome this ordeal together, and it will, I am sure, make us even stronger. Let us remain united, confident, and, more than ever, let us stay strong together in a spirit of solidarity”

Measures to end lockdown

The Minister of State Serge Telle will detail the measures of lifting lockdown tonight at 7pm. In the address, aired on Monaco Info, he will appear alongside government councillors Didier Gamerdinger, Minister of Social Affairs and Health; Patrice Cellario, Minister of the Interior; and Jean Castellini, Minister of Finance and Economy.