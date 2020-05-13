High-level speaker roster at this year’s digital Monte-Carlo Fashion Week

The Monte-Carlo Fashion Week, organised by the Chambre Monégasque de la Mode, has released their digital event’s full programme of online talks taking place this weekend. As a replacement for what would be their eighth edition of runway shows, this series of webinars will discuss sustainability, style, and the future of the fashion industry.

Postponing the usual catwalk shows given the current health crisis, the Chambre Monégasque de la Mode (CMM) decided to digitalise the Monte-Carlo Fashion Show. This week, the organisers released the much-talked-about lineup of panellists who will speak via Instagram live.

Viewers will be able to see the likes of the elder daughter of Princess Stéphanie of Monaco Pauline Ducruet and the globally-renowned designer Tommy Hilfiger discuss the fashion industry on the Fashion Week’s Instagram account. Whereas the event usually sees about 45 designers take to the catwalk, the 2020 series “A conversation with…” is shaping up to be a more intellectual display. Discussions will include themes relating to current trends, as well as the ever-important question of sustainability in the fashion industry.

President of the CMM and founder of the event Federica Nardoni Spinetta took to Instagram, saying the event will cover issues “from sustainability to creative ways of optimising production, to the consequences of the pandemic. Fashion doesn’t stop, as we currently face a new chapter of its future.”

One of the highlights of the fashion week is its awards night, which celebrates brands’ and designers’ commitment to the industry and sustainability. Adapted for the digital format, the award will go to the brand who has best distinguished itself in a video submission made to the CMM. The winning brand’s video will be uploaded to the fashion week’s social media accounts and the YouTube account Fashion Channel.

Event schedule

Thursday 14th May

6:30 pm Pauline Ducruet, creator of unisex brand Alter, interviewed by Sara Maino, Deputy Editor of Vogue Italy

7:30 pm Tommy Hilfiger and Dee Ocleppo Hilfiger, interviewed by Victoria Silvstedt

Friday 15th May

5:30 pm Gilberto Calzolari

6:30 pm Alberta Ferretti

10 pm Twan Kuyper

Saturday 16th May

5:30 pm German Larkin

6:30 pm Stella Jean

Sunday 17th May

6:30 pm Vanessa Von Zitzewitz

Monday 18th May

5:30 pm Sara Cavazza Facchini – Genny

6:30 pm Sara Maino, interviewed by Federica Nardoni Spinetta

Announcement of winner of Sustainable Fashion Award.