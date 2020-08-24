











Over the last three days, the Principality has seen a sharp rise in cases. Four new cases were also recorded amongst the staff members of Monaco’s legendary bar-restaurant Sass Café, causing the establishment to shut down.

Four cases on Friday, two on Saturday and four more on Sunday. The Principality can’t escape a growing wave of coronavirus cases. On August 23rd, the total of recorded cases reached 112 infections, including non-residents. Three people are currently hospitalised at Monaco’s Princess Grace Hospital, including a resident who is in the ICU. 24 other people who show mild symptoms are self-isolating at home and their health is being monitored by local doctors.

Sass Cafe closed to protect workers and guests

Last Friday, a temporary staff member of the Sass Cafe tested positive for Covid-19, leading management to test all of its other staff members. Four other tests came back positive. Following the results, the owner of the restaurant and bar establishment announced that Sass Cafe would close. “We will protect all our staff friends and people connected with us in any way that [is] possible,” he wrote on his Facebook page.

#Repost @samysass with @make_repost・・・🙏🏽WE HAD NO CHOICE🙏🏽Dear friends and customers, Since the outbreak of the… Geplaatst door Sass Cafe Monaco op Zaterdag 22 augustus 2020

According to new figures released by the Agence France Presse, on August 23rd the death toll of the coronavirus pandemic had reached 805,000 deaths. India surpassed 3 million cases and localised lockdowns have been reinstated in several cities. Cases continue to rise in France and Germany, but also in South Korea, where the pandemic had up to now been contained.