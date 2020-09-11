











On 10 September, Monaco registered four new coronavirus cases, amongst them two local students. In light of the spike in cases, Monaco’s National Council is asking the Prince’s government to set up a national Covid-19 testing centre.

Monaco has now recorded 165 Covid-19 cases since the start of the pandemic. On 10 September, a student from the François d’Assise – Nicolas Barré primary school as well as a 6th grader at the Charles III secondary school tested positive. As outlined by current health measures, classmates and teachers who have been in contact with the students will now have to take a PCR test. Both schools have also strengthened their social distancing measures.

Calls for a national Covid-19 test centre

Four people are currently hospitalised at the Princess Grace Hospital, including a resident who is in ICU, while 34 others are self-isolating. The total number of recoveries has risen to 121 people.

Monaco’s National Council has repeatedly criticised the Prince’s government’s handling of the pandemic. On 10 September, it urged the government to set up a national Covid-19 testing centre. In recent weeks, Monaco has seen a steady rise in cases and last week the Alpes-Maritimes region was declared a red zone. “It’s a question of ensuring that people who show symptoms, but who do not require hospital care, as well as those who have been in direct contact with the virus, can get a PCR test reasonable quickly,” said the National Council.