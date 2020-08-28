











In Monaco, three residents have tested positive for coronavirus, while the French government has declared the region of Alpes-Maritimes a red zone, following a sharp rise in coronavirus cases.

Monaco has now recorded 125 Covid-19 cases since the beginning of the pandemic. Three people are currently hospitalised at the Princess Grace Hospital, including a resident who is in ICU. There has been a new recovery, bringing the total number of recoveries to 86. Moreover, 35 people are currently self-isolating.

Alpes-Maritimes region classed as red zone

On 27 August, French Prime minister Jean Castex announced during a press conference that two regions of the Côte d’Azur – the Var and the Alpes-Maritimes – had been declared a red zone. A red zone refers to any region where the virus is particularly active and the status as a red zone gives local officials greater power to impose restrictions if they deem it necessary. If the situation worsens, several measures could be implemented, including limiting freedom of movement to a 100km radius, closing down shops, markets and gyms, as well as banning groups of 10 people or more.

According to regional health authorities (ARS Provence-Alpes-Côte-d’Azur) the number of recorded cases last week in the region of the Alpes-Maritimes was of 97 cases for every 100,000 people. Testing has quadrupled in the last week, and the percentage of tests that come back positive is currently at 5,5 %.