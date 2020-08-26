











New cases have been recorded amongst Monaco residents while a second restaurant – Flavio Briatore’s Cipriani – has had to temporarily close after members of staff tested positive.

With 6 new cases recorded on August 25th, there have now been 121 recorded cases in Monaco since the start of the pandemic. Four people are still hospitalised at the Princess Grace Hospital, with one resident currently in ICU. Following a new recovery, the number of recovered patients has risen to 85. 31 people who do not show severe symptoms are currently self-isolating with local GPs monitoring their health.

Two cases recorded at Cipriani

After Sass Café, it is now Cipriani’s turn to temporarily shut down. The establishment announced the news on August 25th, writing in on its website that: “Unfortunately, one external and one internal member of staff have tested positive for coronavirus. Out of an abundance of caution and with the same care and safety of our guests and team in mind, we have taken the decision to temporarily close Cipriani”.

The restaurant is owned by Flavio Briatore, an Italian entrepreneur and former manager of the Renault F1 team. A few days ago, one of his nightclubs in Porto Cervo (Sardinia) was closed down after 58 of its staff members tested positive for Coronavirus. Earlier today, the San Raffaele Hospital in Milan confirmed that Briatore too had contracted Covid-19.