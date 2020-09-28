











The world’s first hydrogen powered yacht has just left La Ciotat Dockyard. The yacht was designed by Hynova Boat, a French company which promotes sustainable sailing.

On 18 September, The New Era, Hynova Yacht’s prototype boat, sailed out of la Ciotat Dockyard, near Marseille. It was an emotional day for Chloé Zaied, founder of the company. “Everything is coming into place, and our hard work will finally be rewarded”, she said on social media. Last July, the dayboat prototype was given a “Coup de Cœur” award at Monaco Solar & Energy Boat Challenge.

Sustainable innovation in yacht-making

About 40 ft long, the yacht can welcome up to 12 people and includes an electric engine powered by a fuel cell which uses hydrogen, a world first. Fully silent, the boat only ejects water and does not emit CO2 in sea water. “It is the most sustainable, durable and safest technology when powering and electric engine,” explains the start-up.

Bringing luxury and sustainability together, the boat was meticulously designed in collaboration with the Marseille-based company le Lab Syroco. Hynova Yacht has announced that its next models will be made of more sustainable material. According to local Newspaper La Provence, such materials will be “wherever possible” bio-sourced and made in France.