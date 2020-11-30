











There won’t be any changes to Monaco’s Covid-19 policy until at least mid-December, the Government has announced, while Prince Albert II is set to speak a week before Christmas to announce holiday arrangements.

“We’re not changing anything. The current regulations will stay in place until 18 December,” announced Pierre Dartout, Monaco’s Minister of State, on 27 November.

Monaco’s incidence rate has dropped by 60% in the last three weeks. Without wanting to get caught up in vulgar triumphalism, these numbers show that we are on the right track. Pierre Dartout, Monaco’s Minister of State

The following restrictions will stay in place until 18 December:

The compulsory wearing of masks in all public areas. Children below the age of 5 and anyone exercising are exempt from the rule.

A nightly curfew in place from 8 pm to 6 am. Casinos, restaurants, and shows are exempt from the rule and are allowed to stay open until 9:30.

Bars, gyms, discos, swimming pools, and spas are closed.

All shops are open

Fate of Christmas holidays to be decided

“The Sovereign Prince will assess the fate of the holiday season in mid-December, when he will announce any new changes in view of the Christmas holidays and the start of the new school year in January 2021”, added Pierre Dartout.