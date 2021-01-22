











On Thursday, the Prince’s government launched a brand new e-health initiative. The free to use tool Monaco Santé will allow everyone in the Principality to stay connected to their health.

As a result of the pandemic, the Principality’s health services are going virtual. Launched this week, the website and app Monaco Santé will support patients with their daily medical needs. In just a few clicks, residents, commuters and even tourists will be able to book an appointment with a healthcare professional in Monaco. 175 doctors, dentists, osteopaths and more are all currently offering appointments through the website.

The website has many functions besides allowing users to book appointments. Monaco Santé provides a way of staying up to date with health-related news, as well as accessing emergency service numbers and details of health care professionals. Working to reduce physical contact between patients and professionals, the website allows medical advice to be accessed in a much safer way.

Today we have layed the foundations of e-health in the Principality Fréderic Gent, Monaco’s Chief Digital Officer

More services to be added in future

Monaco Santé has been designed to constantly adapt. New services will be added and the website will be updated to reflect the changing health situation in the Principality. By April, users will be able to have online consultations, as the pandemic has proven how successful virtual appointments can be.

Monaco Santé is available in five languages (French, Spanish, English, Italian, Russian) and can be downloaded on iOS and Android.