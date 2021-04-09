











A 4 night stay at ‘Passion of the vine since 1969’ in Bordeaux, Michael Schumacher limited edition 1 kg gold coin or a 7 night stay on a superyacht? This year’s annual Amber Lounge Fashion Show auction will be held on 21 May, during the Formula 1 Grand Prix in Monaco.

This year, for its traditional charity fashion show during the Monaco Grand Prix, Amber Lounge will support the British charity Caudwell Children, which improves the lives of children with disabilities. “Monies raised will provide the services, equipment, therapies and treatments that disabled children need now – and help to bring about the inclusive societal changes that will empower them to reach their full potential in the long-term,” said Caudwell Children Founder & Chairman Emeritus John Caudwell.

Numerous auction lots to make a real difference to disabled children

“We are extremely excited to be working with such a proactive charity who support children in vulnerable positions,” said founder and CEO of Amber Lounge Sonia Irvine. “Over the past 20 years the charity has supported more than 55,000 disabled children with 653 different medical conditions.”

This year’s fashion show auction will have some great surprises in store for the lucky winners, who will be able to sample some rare champagne, enjoy a bespoke sporting break in the mountains or board the Venice Simplon-Orient-Express for a legendary train ride!

