The show must go on. Performances at the Monte-Carlo Ballet will continue to go ahead, despite the Covid-19 pandemic and new safety measures. From Friday 16 April to Monday 3 May, ballet enthusiasts will be able to attend performances of Coppél-i.A, Lac and Le Songe, all put together by choreographer Jean-Christophe Maillot.

However, Monaco residents will not be the only ones taking their seats in the audience. As long as they have a ticket, anyone living in France, within 10km of Monaco, will be able to attend the shows at the Monte-Carlo Ballet this spring. There is even a special offer available for people wanting to watch all three shows: audience members can pay €78 for seats closer to the stage or €60 to sit slightly further away.

Attend a virtual ballet online

Don’t have a ticket? Not to worry! All of the shows will be streamed in real time via the online streaming service BMC Stream. “We wanted to create a space where the public could interact with our videos…to see the life of the company, behind the curtain, in the studio, and so much more,” explained choreographer Jean-Christophe Maillot, director of the Monte-Carlo Ballet, in a statement published on this new platform. He also went on to clarify that “this is not a replacement of our live shows…as nothing on a screen could ever recreate that live experience, not now, not ever.”

