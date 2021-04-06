











From Thursday 1 April until Sunday 5 September, Monaco’s New National Museum will be putting the ninth art on display. The exhibition “Marginalia. Inside the Comics Art Collections” will showcase rare pieces from both public and private collections.

The new exhibition at the Monaco New National Museum will see works from more than 90 comic book artists go on display. Neal Adams, best known for drawing superheroes, will have his work showcased, as will Carl Barks, who has been drawing the very famous Donald Duck over the past few years. Walt Disney, Hergé and Claire Bretécher will also feature amongst the artist’s in this exhibition.

Discover the secrets of the ninth art

Art enthusiasts will be able to admire a large collection of marginalia. From years gone by, these are the small drawings found in the margins of Medieval manuscripts, forming a dialogue with the text, either explaining or criticising what is written. Some people say that these drawings are actually the beginning of comic book art, which was eventually born, much later, in the 20th century.

From Scrooge McDuck to Bugs Bunny

Batman, Betty Boop, Corto Maltese… there is something for everyone! Readers will delight in seeing a wide range of heroes from their favourite comic books. This exhibition is a great opportunity to explore this mass culture art form, which is finally getting the recognition it deserves!

Exhibition “Marginalia. Inside the Comics Art Collections”, from the 1 April to 5 September 2021, every day from 10am to 6pm, Villa Sauber. Entry is free on Tuesdays from 12.30pm to 2pm, as well as every Sunday. For more information, visit www.nmnm.mc.

