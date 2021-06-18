











After receiving suggestions from the National Council, the Prince’s Government have made their decision.

Whilst the curfew remains in place, it will no longer be compulsory to wear a mask outdoors, except for in busy areas.

These areas include:

The square in front of the Prince’s Palace and the streets of the Rock’s old town

The Place du Casino and nearby areas making up the Carré d’or

The outdoor area of the Fontvieille shopping centre

Both the Condamnie and Monte-Carlo markets, but only during opening hours

Spaces used for accessing public transport, such as bus stops and train station platforms

Entrance to places of education

Prince Albert II wishes to remind people about “the importance of adhering to the safety measures in place to stop the spread of Covid-19 in Monaco and the rest of the world.” He also asks that “anyone who has not yet had the vaccine, books an appointment as soon as possible, for their own well being, as well as for the safety of others.”

