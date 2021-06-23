











On the 26 June, the Yacht Club de Monaco is organising “la fête de la mer” to commemorate Saint-Pierre, the Patron Saint of fishermen.

Once again, Port Hercules will host “la Fête de la Mer” with a huge sea parade forming part of the celebrations. Sailing, motor boats, rowing and more, all disciplines will meet together out on the water.

Several institutions in Monaco will also be taking part in the event, including: Monaco City Hall, Société Nautique de Monaco (rowing club), Association des Pontons de Monaco (pleasure boats), Prince Albert II of Monaco Foundation, Oceanographic Museum, Club d’Exploration sous-marine de Monaco (scuba diving), and the Association Monégasque de la Protection de la Nature (Environment Protection Association).

Sailing the seas together

The event will begin at 10.30am in front of Monaco’s iconic monument to the sea: the Oceanographic Museum. Boats will arrange themselves in a circle around a police speedboat, named after Princess Gabriella, whilst other participants on the water will also come to a stop.

Then, at 10.45am, there will be a blessing and a tribute made to fallen mariners. Afterwards, the parade will begin and once participants reach Port Hercules a foghorn will sound, signalling the end of the procession.

For more information, visit the Yacht Club de Monaco’s website