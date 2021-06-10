











On the 8 June, in honour of World Oceans Day and the project “Monaco: Capital of Yachting”, launched by their President Prince Albert II, the Yacht Club de Monaco (YCM) are showcasing several initiatives aimed at protecting marine life.

1. Monaco Energy Boat Challenge: the future of yachting

The Monaco Energy Boat Challenge is organised by the YCM, as well as the Prince Albert II Foundation and the Union Internationale Motonautique: the governing body of power-boating. This event is an opportunity for members of the yachting industry and the next generation of engineers to come together and discuss the future of yachting.

Spanning 16 different nationalities, 32 teams and 22 universities will meet this summer. Tasked with designing a propulsion system using a renewable energy source of their choice, participants will have the chance to share and present their projects from the 6 to 10 July.

2. SEA Index: a new way to evaluate CO2 emissions

Collaborating with Credit Suisse, YCM created the Superyacht Eco Association (SEA) last year, as well as the “SEA Index”. This tool provides a quick evaluation of a yacht’s environmental impact, measuring the carbon footprint of any vessel over 40m in length, to help reduce CO2 emissions.

The SEA Index is also particularly useful for helping Prince Albert II decide on the winners of the “La Belle Classe Explorer Awards”. Those who receive this award are recognised for their commitment to protecting marine life.

3. Smart Yachting & Marina: more eco-friendly marinas

This Autumn, the YCM will meet welcome the company Smart Yachting & Marina on the 20 September. Organised by Monaco Marine Management, this meeting is also supported by the Prince Albert Foundation II and Extended Monaco: the digital transformation programme led by the Prince’s Government. Overall, organisers aim to bring together key players and decision-makers involved in the development of eco-friendly marinas, encouraging them to invest in profitable, green projects.