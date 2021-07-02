











Having broken 11 world records on the runway at Châteauroux airfield last November, the Voxan Wattman, driven by Italian driver Max Baggi, is on the lookout for new records to smash.

For Gildo Pastor, President of Venturi-Voxan, this electric motorcycle Voxan Wattman has been symbolic of the brand, since it launched back in 2013. Reaching an instantaneous speed of 408km/h, whilst weighing more than 300 kilos, this motorcycle is officially the fastest in the world.

A new challenge

However, the team at Venturi-Voxan continue to aim high, striving to beat even more world records before the end of the year. Next on their list is to compete in the under 300 kilo category, something their brand new battery, produced by the company SAFT, has enabled them to do.

Preparations for this feat are in full swing, as technicians have installed a new engine, tweaked the transmission and designed new tyres in collaboration with their partner Michelin.

