











Venturi, a Monaco-based manufacturer of electric vehicles, presented their new creation Antarctica this Tuesday: the first zero-emission polar exploration rover. To mark the occasion, the previous prototype, used during an expedition to Canada in 2019, was gifted to Prince Albert II.

As World Environment Day, set for the 5 June, fast approaches, the latest version of the legendary Antarctica was revealed to the Sovereign on the 1 June in Monaco.

Setting eyes on the brand new design was a chance for Prince Albert II to reminisce on his memories from his expedition to Canada. A few years ago, Venturi designed the model that took the Sovereign across 42km of mountain terrain, inhabited by Tahltan people, from Dease Lake to Telegraph Creek.

>> READ ALSO: Gildo Pastor, a man in love with motorsport

In 2009, following his journey to Antarctica, Prince Albert II spoke with Gildo Pastor. During their meeting, he raised concerns with the Venturi President about the scientific research centres not having any non-polluting vehicles.

Soon after, the Prince Albert II Foundation entrusted the Monégasque manufacturer with the task of creating a zero emission vehicle capable of accessing scientific research zones.

© Venturi

A world-first vehicle

Since then, they have designed three versions of the vehicle. The most recent one, presented to the Sovereign this Tuesday, will be up and running by the 7 December. Scientists at the Princess Elisabeth Belgium base, in Antarctica, will be the ones using this new equipment.

Complete with fold-up benches, the new vehicle can seat up to six people and has extra space for equipment, as well as a second battery to keep the rover going for a further 50km.

.

“With Venturi Antarctica, scientists… can conduct their research in optimal conditions, without polluting the sites, since ever molecule here affects the quality of analysis,” explains Gildo Pastor. “We are proud to have developped a technology that fulfills the mission the Prince Albert II Foundation gave us.”