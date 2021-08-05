











After 16 months closure, resident DJs, a team of resident dancers and international artists will share the stage.

To celebrate the return of the fun, the Jimmy’z Monte-Carlo team offers you an unforgettable 2021 summer season.

Every Thursday in August, check out “Go Deep” the weekly house music event with artists each as talented as the last: Da capo + MÒO & JO on August 5th, BLOND:ISH on August 12th, LAOLU on August 19th and ANGELOS on August 26th.

If you’re more into hip hop, resident DJ Ollie will be on hand on 6 August to get you up to speed with the latest trends and great tracks. If you’re won over by his performance, don’t hesitate to see him again in September, on the 10th and 24th.

Pop and international music to top off August

The evening concept created in 2019, Pop Heart, is also making a comeback! Your Saturday programme will be Pop Art with support from rising “French touch” DJ Nico de Andrea, who will work the event on 7th and 28th August and 4th and 24th September.

Jimmy’z Monte-Carlo stays true to itself and has also prepared an artistic programme with DJs from the international scene. KUNGS will play 20th August whilst Martin Solveig will play 27th August.

From 22th July to 30th September 3 days /7: Thursday to Saturday inclusive in July and August, open Fridays and Saturdays in September By reservation only More information on the SBM website.