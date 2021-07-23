











The pillar of Monaco’s nightlife is back in town after a 16 month-long hiatus.

Jimmy’z is back! The iconic Monte-Carlo establishment reopened its doors on Thursday 22 July.

After 16 months of closure, the club is coming back with an exciting schedule, featuring resident DJs, in-house dancers and international guests. The Go Deep, Urban Jimmy’z and Pop Heart nights will also be back.

Reopening safely and in full compliance with health measures

In light of the pandemic, entry to the club is only possible with a reservation and a valid health pass (in QR code only). While face masks will not be compulsory inside the club, they will, however, be required when queuing for entry. As always, guests are required to respect social distancing rules at all times.

Jimmy’z Monte-Carlo, Sporting Monte-Carlo, 26 Avenue Princesse Grace, MC 98000 Principality of Monaco. From 22 July to 28 August 2021 : open from Thursday to Saturday From 30 August to 2 October 2021: open from Friday to Saturday