











Here is all you need to know about the reopening of the Principality’s nightclubs.

It was time. After sixteen months of closure, nightclubs and musical venues are opening once again their doors. Since Saturday 12 July, Monégasques, residents, commuters, and tourists will be able to dance the night away in one the Principality’s many establishments.

However, letting loose is on two conditions: all attendees need to have a reservation, as well as a valid health pass. Face masks will be compulsory only when queuing outside the venue and can be taken off once inside. Staff, however, will still have to wear face coverings.

Be cautious and get vaccinated

As the Delta variant continues to spread across Europe, government officials are keen to emphasise that caution is still the order of the day. According to the French health minister, the new variant currently represents 50% of infections in France. In Monaco, the government stresses that “only a vaccine can effectively protect you and your community against the virus.”

The Monégasque government has therefore decided to make vaccines available to all commuters, a move that was planned since the start of the vaccination campaign. Currently, Monaco has a single vaccination centre, at the Rainier II Auditorium. For more information about Monaco’s vaccination campaign, please visit the dedicated website.