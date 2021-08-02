











From Scarlett Johansson’s Black Widow to Reminiscence, starring Hugh Jackman, the Monaco Open Air Cinema promises to keep you on your seat’s edge.

Just picture it: an action-packed film watched while slouched comfortably on an armchair or a sofa, the waves of the Mediterranean brushing against the coast in the distance. If you’re looking for a memorable way to spend a summer evening, Monaco’s open-air cinema has got you sorted.

In August, open-air screenings will start at 9 pm, while the actual film will begin at 9:30 pm. On the schedule is a wide-choice of Hollywood’s latest releases, such as The Suicide Squad, The Ice Road (starring Liam Neeson), the Jungle Cruise, Space Jam: a New Era, Free guy, Black Widow (featuring Scarlett Johansson), Snake Eyes, Reminiscence (with Hugh Jackman in the main role), Baby Boss 2 : Family Business and The Forever Purge.

Films continue into September

The Monaco Open Air Cinema will end on 7 September. September screenings are to catch up on the films you missed in August, such as Reminiscence, The Forever purge and Snake eyes. There will also be a screening of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. Screenings will start at 8:30, while the film being shown will begin at 9 pm.

Tickets cost 11,50 € for adults and 9 € for students. You are welcome to take your dog to the screening. For the detailed event program, please consult the Monaco cinemas website.

Parking of the Chemin des pêcheurs Exit on Level 2 98000 Monaco + 377 93 25 86 80

