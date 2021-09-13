











September isn’t just about going back to school and work: it’s a good time to pay another visit to the museum…

This September, Monaco’s museums are getting a makeover. The NMNM (National Museum of Monaco) takes centre stage with around ten events planned. The world of comics is in the limelight with the conference “A history of art on the fringes” on 23 September and a tour focusing on women in comics. Family workshops take place every Saturday afternoon and this year’s Heritage Days on 26 September are on the theme of “Women and Heritage”. I f you couldn’t make it this summer, the “Shimabuku, The 165-metre mermaid and other stories” exhibition is still running.

Oceans and Stone Age

Fancy getting away from it all? Then dive into Océano Monaco. The magnificent Oceanographic Museum plunges you deep into the heart of the world’s seas with the 360-degree ImmerSEAve attraction. Then have fun solving riddles in the museum’s new escape game. Take a real journey through the centuries and continents on board Prince Albert I’s laboratory ship…

History buffs can visit the Museum of Prehistoric Anthropology in Monaco. Whether it’s with family or friends, the Paleolithic Adventure Game will give you a cultural and fun experience during the Heritage Days. While you’re there, why not take in the numerous themed activities and guided tours as well as the conference “What can we learn from archaeological data about Neolithic women?”