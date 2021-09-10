











A couple, both exceptional dancers, will be joining the ranks.

Laura Tisserand and Jérôme Tisserand signed up with Jean-Christophe Maillot, the artistic director, joining the 50 other dancers at the Monte-Carlo Ballet.

The three already knew each other, having played Romeo and Juliet together, with the Tisserand spouses in the starring roles.

Principal dancers in a US ballet company

Jérôme Tisserand is originally from Lyon. He trained at the Paris Opera Ballet, one of the most prestigious and oldest classical dance companies in the world. Laura is American. She trained at the School of American Ballet.

The Franco-American couple shone at the Pacific Northwest Ballet, a company based in the United States, which Laura joined in 2003 and Jérôme in 2007. Within a few years, they became principal dancers with the company.

The Monte-Carlo Ballet starts the season at Fréjus on 1 October with a performance of Jean-Christophe Maillot’s version of William Shakespeare’s “The Taming of the Shrew”.

