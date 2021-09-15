











Prince Albert II made history when he boarded a 100% electric plane on Tuesday 14 September.

“It was a beautiful flight,” Albert II said as he stepped off the plane. The Prince is proud to have been able to participate in a new part of aviation history last Tuesday. He was invited to take a 30-minute flight in a Velis Electro, the only aircraft certified by the European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) to operate solely on electricity. The aircraft flew from Monaco to Nice-Côte-d’Azur airport and back. The Sovereign was invited by Raphaël Domjan, founder of the SolarStratos project, pilot of the aircraft and already the first person to complete a round-the-world trip in a solar powered boat.

© PlanetSolar Foundation

© PlanetSolar Foundation

© PlanetSolar Foundation

A big step towards a greener future

Albert II of Monaco was honoured to be the first member of the Princely Family to fly in an electric aircraft, taking the first steps towards sustainable change. “It may not be tomorrow or the day after, but I think in the long run electric aviation will have its place,” he said. “It’s great to fly without emitting CO2. The development of electric aviation must continue so that tomorrow’s flights can incorporate the use of electric motors, whether battery or fuel cell powered”.

An opinion shared by Franck Goldnadel, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Aéroports de Côte d’Azur: “Anticipating the future needs of aviation for an even stronger energy performance, this is our commitment for our territory and for future generations”.