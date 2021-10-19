











The latest health report shows five new positive cases and four recoveries as of Monday 18 October. At the same time, numbers are also rising slightly in the Alpes-Maritimes.

COVID-19: where do we stand? On Monday 18 October, five new positive cases were reported in the Principality, bringing the current number of hospital cases to six. Four recoveries from the virus have been declared.

in crowded places, in public transport, around schools and in enclosed areas. The number of positive cases is slightly higher than last week, when the incidence rate (number of cases over 7 days per 100,000 inhabitants) was 52.15, compared to 59.97 at present. A situation that reinforces the Government’s determination to maintain the health pass and the wearing of masks

What about the Alpes-Maritimes?

In the Alpes-Maritimes, the number of cases has also increased slightly, however it is hard to say whether this is a temporary situation or a real upswing in the epidemic. The incidence rate is 62, compared to 48 in the rest of France. This is higher than the alert threshold, set at 50.

The Préfecture announced on Monday 18 October that the wearing of masks was extended until 2 November in municipalities where the infamous alert threshold is exceeded. They should continue to be worn in markets, pedestrianised urban streets, shopping centres, at events and within 50m of school premises.