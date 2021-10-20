











Born in Caudry, northern France, the owner of a flat valued at €7.5 million donated it to his home town after his death.

A great surprise for the municipality of Caudry! The small town in the Nord region of France is the lucky beneficiary of a bequest estimated at… 7.5 million euros. The stylist Louis Sandras decided to bequeath his Monegasque flat to his home town after his death.

Louis Sandras may have moved to Paris and then to Monaco, but he never forgot his roots. During his lifetime, the designer had already donated a new pitch to the municipality of Caudry, where he was the football club’s former director. In his will, he left his Monegasque flat to his beloved town.

“A very generous gift”

Le bien immobilier était géré depuis sa mort en 1985 par son épouse, la couturière Héléna Beauvilain. Celle-ci étant décédée cet été, l’appartement revient officiellement à la ville de Caudry. “C’est vraiment un beau cadeau, très beau cadeau,” a déclaré à France Bleu Frédéric Bricout, le maire de la ville.

And with good reason: the donation of 7.5 million euros is equivalent to a quarter of the town’s budget! Hardly surprising given that the price per square meter in Monaco is the most expensive in the world. Despite the real estate crisis, the average price per m2 in the Larvotto district is still estimated at 47,619 euros.