The Monegasque driver is enjoying a strong second half of the season, finishing fifth in the Brazilian Grand Prix in Sao Paulo on Sunday.

It’s the fourth time in a row that Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) has finished in the top 5 of a Grand Prix. Remarkable consistency from the Monegasque driver, who in recent weeks has established himself as the top driver after the untouchable quartet formed by the Mercedes (Hamilton-Bottas) and Red Bull (Verstappen-Perez) duos.

This Sunday in Brazil, in sixth place on the grid, Leclerc handled his start perfectly, before managing his race and his tyres with skill to take a highly respectable fifth place at the finish. The Monegasque was delighted.

A successful weekend for Ferrari

“I ran a great first lap,” he said after the race. “Finishing fifth was the best possible result. I’m very happy, we had a very good pace, even compared to our main rival (McLaren). It’s a positive sign, especially as we scored some good points in the constructors’ standings by finishing fifth and sixth.”

In contention for the world championship title, Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) and Max Verstappen (Red Bull) really battled it out on the track, with Hamilton finishing in front. In the world championship standings, the Dutchman (332.5 points) is still in the lead, ahead of the Briton (318.5 points). Charles Leclerc is sixth (148 points) and is now putting pressure on Lando Norris (151 points).