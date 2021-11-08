











The Monaco driver finished fifth in a Mexico Grand Prix that was won by Max Verstappen (Red Bull), ahead of Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) and Sergio Perez (Red Bull).

It’s the third top five finish in a row for Charles Leclerc. After finishing fourth in Turkey, and again in the United States, the Scuderia Ferrari driver pulled off another promising result in what is proving an excellent second half of the season for him. From eighth on the grid, the Monegasque driver got off to a great start, clawing back a few places to find himself among the leaders after a chaotic first bend.

Pierre Gasly was very fast Charles Leclerc

Hot on the heels of France’s Pierre Gasly (Alpha Tauri) throughout the Grand Prix, Leclerc had to settle for 5th place in the end. “We had a really good pace, but we stopped to try out two different strategies with the two cars, to try to put some more pressure on Pierre (Gasly), even though he was very fast, the Monegasque driver explained. That’s why we made a stop pretty early on, to push Pierre and try to use Carlos (Sainz) to come back at the finish. It worked to an extent, but not as well as we’d hoped, that’s why we swapped positions at the end. »

Excitement in store for the four remaining Grand Prix

Leclerc, who is battling with his teammate Carlos Sainz for the world championship, once again got the better of the Spaniard, who came sixth, and the Monegasque is now 7.5 points ahead of him in the standings. With four races to go, the two Scuderia Ferrari drivers should provide a great show.

Especially since Ferrari are currently third on 268.5 points in the Constructor world championship standings, far behind Mercedes and Red Bull, but ahead of McLaren (255 points). Finishing 10th and 12th respectively, McLaren’s Lando Norris and Daniel Ricciardo underperformed in Mexico, setting up a fierce battle for third place on the constructor podium.