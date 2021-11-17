The Monaco Grand Prix will take place from Thursday 26 to Sunday 29 May 2022, with a new programme and new prices for this 79th edition.

It is one of the most famous motor races in the world: the famous Grand Prix will be back in Monaco next May. Major innovations are in store for 2022. First of all, the Grand Prix will take place over three days instead of the usual four. The Formula 1 sessions will take place on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, with Thursday afternoon dedicated to the other categories.

New 2022 prices

While you can attend the races on Saturday and Sunday for the same price as in 2021 (starting at 270€), the Friday session is accessible at a price of 100€. Children’s tickets are half price. For the Thursday, tickets are sold at a flat rate of 30 euros and are free for children under 16.

Other new features include the option of receiving a physical ticket or an e-ticket. Access to the Belvedere panoramic platform will cost 800 euros on Friday, 4000 euros for Friday and Saturday and 4500 euros for Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

You can reserve your seat at the official ticket office (44 rue Grimaldi) or online.