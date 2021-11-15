Au update on our top news stories in the Principality

Monaco’s “Junda” crew, leads Monaco Sportsboat Winter Series – The first of the four acts of the competition was held from November 4 to 7. At the end of the five legs of this first act, Monaco’s “Junda” crew, whose J / 70 team members were sailing together for the first time, finished at the top of the overall rankings, with 15 nationalities competing. Monaco’s “Tinnj70” crew also took second place in the amateur rankings. The second act of the competition will run from December 9 to 12, the third from February 3 to 6 and the fourth from March 3 to 6.

CFM Indosuez renews partnership with AMADE in favour of vulnerable children and young people – CFM Indosuez’s partnership with the World Association of Friends of Children has been renewed. Two new projects will be launched, with funding of 50,000 euros. The first, “Tutorat d’excellence pour collégiens talentueux issus de milieux modestes et Réussite connectée” (Excellence tutoring for talented schoolchildren from modest backgrounds and Connected success), will support pupils in the three REP+ (Reinforced Priority Education) schools in Nice. The second, called “School dropout prevention and bridging the digital gap”, aims to fund the fight against the digital divide as well as the prevention of school dropout by children in the Alpes-Maritimes Children’s Welfare system.

The Monaco Economic Board (MEB) presents the key features of the Principality’s labour market – During the third ‘Club de l’Eco’ on 3rd November, the MEB gave an update on the situation of the labour market in Monaco. With over 55,000 employees across all business sectors, the Principality is home to 140 different nationalities. French employees account for the largest share of the wage bill (63%), followed by Italians (15.5%). On the employment side, the Principality has seen a 60% upswing in recruitment in the technology sector over the last ten years. There are eight primary sectors where recruiting is strongest, those being medical, legal, hotel and restaurant, banking, construction, digital, personal assistance, accounting and auditing.